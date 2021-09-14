COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri announced a $750,000 donation from the Veterans United Foundation on Tuesday.
The donation will help fund the planned move of Central Pantry to a new facility in Columbia.
The donation will pay for a portion of the cost to purchase and renovate Central Pantry's future home at 705 Business Loop 70 West (Moser's). The facility is set to open as soon as 2023.
The gift is one of the largest received in the food bank's history.
Veterans United Foundation will present a check for the donation at The Food Bank at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15.
Lindsay Lopez, president and CEO of The Food Bank, said they are grateful for the donation.
“This donation is a significant piece in our effort to raise funds for the new Central Pantry, which will greatly improve our ability to serve the community. Not enough can be said to thank Veterans United employees for this donation and support of our mission to end hunger," Lopez said.
The new location will provide more space and accessibility for Central Pantry than its current home.
“It’s amazing to consider the impact that Lindsay and The Food Bank team have already had on individuals, families and communities. As we think about how much more they will be able to do in this new location, we consider ourselves lucky to be partners with them in this journey," Erik Morse, board president of Veterans United Foundation, said.