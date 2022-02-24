COLUMBIA — The Veterans United Foundation has pledged a $1.3 million donation to the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA). The pledge aims to assist the housing authority with its short and long-term plans to provide Columbia residents with greater access to affordable housing.
The CHA said it expects to use the funds for the planned Kinney Point Affordable Housing Development. The project will cost an estimated $7.09 million and will include 24 affordable housing units. There will be eight two-bedroom units, six three-bedroom units and 10 four-bedroom units.
The development is being built to serve Columbia's "most vulnerable populations," according to a news release. This includes families, individuals and veterans who are homeless, near-homeless or at risk for homelessness.
"This generous investment serves as a catalyst to the Columbia Housing Authority moving forward its vision of transforming and expanding our affordable housing," CHA Chief Executive Officer Randy Cole said. "Affordable housing is such a significant need in Columbia, and I truly believe that this donation is going to help unite our community and other funding partners around making a generational impact on affordable housing."
The development will be located in Columbia's Ridgeway Neighborhood, at the intersection of Garth and Sexton. Construction is scheduled to begin in October, with a projected end date of November 2023.
"By investing in Columbia Housing Authority, we are taking intentional steps toward removing the barriers to upward economic mobility in Columbia," Veterans United Foundation President Erik Morse said.