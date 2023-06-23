COLUMBIA — Five years ago, the Veterans United Foundation teamed up with Habitats for Humanity and made a commitment to construct five homes within a five year span.
Veterans United Home Loans supported this commitment by gifting a total of $250,000 in order to continue their mission of offering affordable housing to the community. Veterans United and Habitat for Humanity employee's worked with several community partners and contributed thousands of labor hours towards the construction of the houses.
The COVID-19 pandemic held the organizations back and finishing within 5 years seemed difficult to achieve, but Blitz Home Builders chose Columbia as their next construction event out of every community in the United States. Blitz Build will gather hundreds of volunteers and community supporters, to build four homes within ten days in September and give families their dream homes.
Construction started Friday on two additional homes committed to by VU in the Daycrew Loop subdivision in south Columbia and will finish in the brand new 143-home subdivision Habitat for Humanity started on the north side of town.
One Columbia resident purchasing one of the Blitz Build homes, Amanda Storch, says that this type of housing will change her entire family's life.
"Homeownership is the best thing. I've always wanted to be a homeowner," Storch said. "It means everything to me and my family just to be able to call somewhere home."
The most important thing about her purchase of the home, is having one-level that can accommodate her son's wheelchair and having a neighborhood that is more accessible to her family.
"There's so many volunteers and so many people willing to help with everything, I'm so excited and so thankful for everyone," Storch said.
In a press release, Veterans United said the opportunity that this type of affordable housing creates is critical to changing the lives of residents. Their main objective for the organization is to ensure that people see that affordable housing is available in Columbia.