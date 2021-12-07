COLUMBIA - For the second year in a row, Veterans United Home Loans is excited to invite Columbia and mid-Missouri residents to their Bright Lights/Holiday Lights spectacular.
The event is a drive-through experience through a one-mile loop around the Veterans United campus which is located on 4700 S. Providence Road. The display will be open from Tuesday, Dec. 7th until Sunday, Dec. 19th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. There is no reservations required and there is no admission cost.
Columbia Police Department will be there every night assisting with traffic flow. Visitors are not allowed to stop or exit their cars during the tour. Visitors can enter through the eastern-most Southampton Drive entrance and continue through the display until they exit through the western-most Southampton Drive exit.
There will also be onsite staff directing traffic through the display in order to make sure traffic flows properly. Last year, traffic was heaviest at the beginning of the night. They are advising to come later in the evening to ensure traffic is steady.
Southampton Drive will be closed, Providence and Grindstone area are expected to be busy. However, there will be two lanes of traffic coming in from State Farm Parkway.