COLUMBIA -- Where are the best places to work in the nation? According to Fortune Magazine, one of them is Columbia’s Veterans United Home Loans.
On Monday, Columbia’s Veterans United was named No. 14 on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For 2022.
This will be the company's seventh year in a row on the list. This year, the company moved up 19 spots after being placed No. 33 in 2021.
"[Fortune has] a survey that they call the trust index," August Nielsen, vice president of people services, said. "It's a series of dozens and dozens of questions that Fortune sends to a random sampling of employees."
Nielsen said based upon the employee responses, Veterans United is ranked for its trust among employees and how their ability to enhance culture.
According to Great Place to Work, 95% of employees at Veterans United said it's a "great place to work."
Fortune said in addition to being the largest VA purchase lender, Veterans United has "various culture-building initiatives,” that cultivate what employees call a great atmosphere.
One of these initiatives includes welcoming new hires with a gift box of personalized “swag” on their first day.
"We want to make sure that [new employees] feel welcome," Nielsen said.
In addition to making new employees feel welcomed, Fortune also said the company offers “flexible telecommuting options to employees who weren’t quite ready to return to the office in April 2021.”
"It also comes down to meeting employees where they are," Nielsen said. "And helping them feel comfortable at work."
The company was founded in 2002. As of March 2022, the company employs 5,149 people.
"We've got a lot of branch offices scattered across the nation," Nielsen said. "We've got 25 branch locations."
He said many of its office locations are here in Columbia.
"We want to be great community partners," Nielsen said. "We're always trying to improve. We always want to make sure that this is a great place to work."
Companies also named on the top 100 list includes Hilton at No. 2, American Express at No. 8, and Target at No. 12. For a full list of the top 100, you can visit Fortune.com.