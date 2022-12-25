COLUMBIA - Many holiday traditions came back this year after years of being limited or postponed due to the pandemic. However, Veterans United saw an opportunity for a new tradition amidst social distancing restrictions.
VU's Bright Lights Holiday Nights returned in December for its third year. It's a drive-thru lights display that features more than 1 million lights.
"We just wanted to give back to the community and allow opportunity for the community to get together and spend time with family even though we weren't able to do that in person," VU employee Kaylee Lawhead said.
Lawhead is part of the "huge team" at VU that helps put the event together. It's a process that takes months to plan.
"We just really enjoy bringing people together and providing an opportunity that Columbia hasn't had in a really long time," Lawhead said.
The VU plans to have the event again next year. This year it ran for about two weeks, from Dec. 7 to Dec. 18.
