Veterans United to display holiday lights for the second consecutive year

COLUMBIA - Veterans United Home Loans is extending invite the public to enjoy its Bright Lights/Holiday Nights event at its campus on Providence Road.

From Dec. 7-19, the Veterans United light spectacular drive-through display will be open to the public.

According to a press release, the Bright Lights/Holiday Nights will offer a drive-through experience through a one-mile loop of lights, holiday displays and music.

Traffic will work a little differently than last year. Cars will enter from the eastern-most Southampton Drive campus entrance. The only way to access Southampton Drive will be from State Farm Parkway, as traffic from Providence Road will be restricted from turning east onto Southampton.

The Columbia Police Department will assist with traffic flow each night. Visitors will not be allowed to stop or exit their cars during the tour.

Displays will be open each evening from 7 to 10:30 p.m. for the community.

No reservations are required, and there is no admission charge.