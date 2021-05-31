COLUMBIA - For the first time in more than a year, VFW post 280 held their first events. The pandemic closed the post in March of 2020.
According to its Facebook page, the post reopened on May 5. The hours have also changed. The post is also open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Quartermaster Larry Lammers said reopening allowed members to see each other again.
"Our members have been a long time away," Lammers said. "I know that they missed the camaraderie with their fellow members."
VFW Post 280 Auxiliary President Bryan Bradford said being able to see members felt better than zoom.
"It was a relief because I'm not a big zoom person," Bradford said. "I don't feel you had the camaraderie or the family net, doing meetings on the computer so I would rather be out in the public."
Members finally had their chance to meet again when the Post reopened.
"To get back out to where we can actually have a meeting and discuss things and actually see the people, you know, is so much better than it was." Bradford said.
The Post hosted its first event since reopening on May 22. It was a concert.
"We had a Johnny Cash tribute concert on the 22nd that was well attended and our members and some of the public really enjoyed it," Lammers said. "We appreciate the support coming up in our continuing effort to open."
According to a Facebook post, the Post will host another concert on June 19. It will include music from the 50s and 60s. However, Lammers said dancing will be limited due to COVID.
When the Post was closed, Lammers said the Honor Guard was able to continue working but it was not easy.
"We were hindered, of course by the same restrictions, because there was a lot of services delayed," Lammers said.
Now, with the Post reopened, Lammers said he wants to get back to doing the work they did before the pandemic.
"We're trying to get back to helping the community as we would like to do to like any nonprofit organization, we have to have support before we can help in a community where we're able to sponsor a little league team again, which we want to do those kinds of things."