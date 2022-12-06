COLUMBIA - The victim in Monday night's shooting in north Columbia has died, the Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday. A suspect has been arrested in connection to the killing.
Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia, was found with apparent gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Newton Drive around 6:30 p.m. Badolato was taken to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.
Police said they developed probable cause to arrest Corey Blueitt, 43, also of Columbia, in connection to the deadly shooting. He was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. No charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.
Blueitt was arrested in the 1300 block of English Drive around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. He is currently being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.
