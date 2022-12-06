COLUMBIA - The victim in Monday night's shooting in north Columbia has died, the Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday. A suspect has been charged in connection to the killing.
Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia, was found with apparent gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Newton Drive around 6:30 p.m. Badolato was taken to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.
Police said they developed probable cause to arrest Corey Blueitt, 43, also of Columbia, in connection to the deadly shooting. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court documents, witnesses told investigators that Blueitt had threatened an unidentified woman while outside the residence. Blueitt allegedly accused the woman of stealing, court documents said.
One of the witnesses told police she was leaving her apartment when Blueitt claimed that he had shot Badolato. The woman said Blueitt told her that he'd come back and "blow up the whole block," court documents said.
A third witness said she saw Blueitt point a gun to a women's face and heard him say that she "was lucky that he was not going to shoot her face off," the statement said.
The third witness told police Blueitt and Badoloto were in front of Badoloto's truck, and that's when the gun went off. The witness also said that she heard Blueitt say, "You thought I was playing, I told you I wasn't playing," according to the statement.
Blueitt was arrested in the 1300 block of English Drive around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. He is currently being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.