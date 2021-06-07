JEFFERSON CITY — A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City.
Here’s what it looked like as soon as I arrived to the scene of the officer involved shooting. I’m seeing multiple vehicles from the Jefferson City Police Department. Watch @KOMUnews at 5 and 6 with more information. pic.twitter.com/08nctY84mY— Kathryn Merck TV (@KathrynMerckTV) June 7, 2021
The shooting, which involved a Jefferson City Police officer, occurred near Capital Mall, in the 3700 block of West Truman Boulevard.
Officers from the Jefferson City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Suburban for having expired registration, according to a MSHP news release.
The driver produced a rifle when the officers approached the passenger side. The officers instructed the driver to drop the rifle, which the suspect ignored.
Fearing for their safety, the officers fired their weapons striking the suspect according to the release.
Cpl. Kyle Green confirmed to KOMU 8 that the suspect was shot and killed.
The suspect has been identified as Clay Willingham, 32, of Moberly. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is a large police presence handling an officer involved shooting on West Truman Blvd near the mall. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/2FEt7MJHPg— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 7, 2021
Multiple JCPD vehicles are on the scene. MSHP says to avoid the area and to find an alternative route.
Since the incident involved a JCPD officer, MSHP will begin an investigation, according to a news release.