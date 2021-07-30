ASHLAND - Ashland officers and Boone County deputies responded to a disturbance report at 1:30 a.m., Friday morning, at the 100 block of East Liberty Lane.
Upon arrival, officials found an assault had occurred. Ambulances transported two men to a local hospital.
One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim has been identified as Moises Hernandez-Sanchez, 47. The family has been notified, Ashland Police say.
Another victim, a man in his 20s, is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is providing assistance with the investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact APD via Boone County Joint Communications at its non-emergency line 311 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 573-875-8477.