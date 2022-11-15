COLUMBIA - A Cuba, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in Monday's death investigation in north Columbia. A Columbia man has also been arrested in connection to her murder.
April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
After an investigation, Columbia police arrested Montez Lee Williams, 31, on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, child endangerment and resisting arrest. Charges have not been filed as of Tuesday morning.
Williams is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond and has a court appearance Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
In a news release, police thanked those who came forward with information and video evidence.
The department also acknowledged that many of the recent homicides of Columbia have included elements of domestic violence. CPD offered resources including a phone number to True North, a shelter open 24/7 for victims of domestic violence: 1-800-548-2480.
