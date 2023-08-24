BOONE COUNTY - A serious crash occurred off of Route Z on Wednesday to which firefighters were dispatched around 6:25 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
The crash occurred when the vehicle travelled off the roadway's right side before the driver overcorrected the turn. This brought the vehicle past the left side where it ultimately overturned, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the crash victim pinned to the car and helped her out of the car, after which she was transported to University Hospital.
North Route Z was closed for approximately 40 minutes following the crash.