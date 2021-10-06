COLUMBIA - The daughter to Mary Bratcher, one of Ernest Johnson's victims in the 1994 robbery, posted to Facebook in response to Tuesday's execution.
"I wish someone would have warned us that we would be here, 27 years, 7 months, and 22 days later, waiting for justice," Carley Schaffer wrote in her post. Schaffer was not ready to speak but gave KOMU 8 permission to use her post.
Bratcher was one of three people killed by Johnson in Casey’s General Store in Columbia on Feb. 12, 1994. Bratcher, Fred Jones Jr. and Mable Scruggs were all employees of Casey's. Johnson attacked the three and hid their bodies in a cooler.
Schaffer went into detail about remembering her mother's life and even remembered words that her mother told her to live by: "You just never know what that person is going through."
It seems that Schaffer has lived up to her mother's words as she wrote in her post.
"I feel for Ernest's family. Their trauma will only worsen, and I feel profoundly sad knowing this. They are victims, too."