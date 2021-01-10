COLUMBIA- 2021 marks the year of Columbia's Bicentennial and 200 years since the official settlement of the area.
COMO 200, the mayor's task force for the city's bicentennial, began planning for 2021 about five years ago. The task force includes volunteers from different positions around the city.
David Lineberry is the chairman of COMO 200. He commented on the years of planning saying, "[There's] been a lot of volunteers and a lot of city employees behind the scenes working very hard for a long time so we can make the most of this...once ever opportunity."
Part of the plan includes an expansion and enhancement of Flat Branch Park in the exact place where Columbia first began. This multimillion dollar project in collaboration with the Downtown Improvement District involves three main features.
One phase is the creation of a Gateway Plaza with a large sculptural sign reading "Columbia". Another phase is the removal of cement infrastructure and the restoration of the natural creek.
A third phase is the building of a 50-foot pedestrian bridge that will connect the park with Providence Road. Small performances spaces will be created overlooking the area near the bandstand that is currently in this region of the park.
Construction on the project is set to begin this year.
The COMO 200 website lists profiles of notable people, places and events in Columbia's history.
The site also includes a portal for Columbia residents, businesses, and churches to submit family stories or historical accounts. Lineberry said these submissions are important to see Columbia's complete history.
"We have a fairly well documented history. However, it is heavily dependent on newspaper accounts and heavily dependent on certain segments of the population," he said.
The main bicentennial celebration is planned for July at Flat Branch Park. Other community events are planned for the spring and will be listed in the Columbia Parks and Recreation's Leisure Times Guide released March 3.
COMO 200 is taking COVID-19 guidelines into account and will make changes to events, including shifting to virtual or hybrid events if necessary.