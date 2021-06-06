BOONE COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F shared dash cam video on its Twitter Sunday of a crash that took place over the weekend.
Not sure it gets much closer than this......This was yesterday on I-70 at the 121 mile marker in Boone County. Luckily, neither driver was injured. The driver of the vehicle that nearly struck the patrol car and overturned was arrested for DWI.#DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver pic.twitter.com/rjck5VC1aN— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 7, 2021
According to the tweet, a vehicle nearly struck a patrol car and overturned on I-70 at the 121 mile marker in Boone County. It happened Saturday, June 5.
One other vehicle was involved in the crash. Neither driver was injured.
The driver of the vehicle that overturned was arrested for a DWI.