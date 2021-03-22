COLUMBIA - Many University of Missouri students will leave for their spring break trips this week. The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services also announced a new health order which will go into effect at noon on Wednesday.
Even with the new health order taking effect and many students returning from their spring break travels, MU will not require students living on campus to get tested upon their arrival like they did when students returned from winter break in January.
"As spring break is only a week long, there's not enough time to test that many students, as well as process those tests," MU spokesperson Christian Basi said. "Additionally, a student could potentially have the disease late in the week. And if they were to take a test Sunday or Monday, that test could potentially come back as a false negative."
Basi also said MU is encouraging students not to travel, but said if they do, to continue to social distance and wear a mask.
"We're really asking folks just wait a little bit longer, and do the right things," Basi said.
KOMU 8 got the chance to speak to several MU students about their spring break plans. Some are going to Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee, and a few cities in Florida, including Miami.
"Who knows if it'll be shut down," MU sophomore Megan Maetten said, after sharing she's traveling to Miami. "I'm just looking for a break. Most of my friends are vaccinated, including me."
Maetten said she's not worried about a COVID surge because more people are getting vaccinated.
Sara Humm, Columbia/Boone County's health department spokesperson, said the department felt encouraged after there wasn't a spike in cases after students returned from winter break or after traveling to the Super Bowl.
"So we know that those variants are out there, of COVID. And from what the scientists have told us, is that they are more contagious than the previous variety. And so, obviously, that is always a concern that we might see a spike," Humm said. "But we're hopeful that as more folks become eligible to be vaccinated and are getting vaccinated that, you know, those things will kind of level out."