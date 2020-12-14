COLUMBIA - A video live streamed on Facebook shows a Columbia Police officer pointing his gun at a Black male last Friday night.
Officer Shawn Claypool pointed his weapon at James McDaniel Jr. for almost 30 seconds after McDaniel began to reach into a car.
McDaniel shouted "I'm getting my phone" multiple times as the officer approached him after drawing his weapon.
The officer eventually holstered the gun and let McDaniel get his phone out of the car.
A CPD press release said the officers were arresting Jerika D. Owens, 22, of Columbia, on the 300 block of Brewer Drive. Owens was the suspect in an assault investigation involving a gun.
Officers found evidence of an assault at the scene around 6:30 p.m., but no sign of the suspect.
Owens then returned to the scene just after 7 p.m. with McDaniel and Jacquelyn Watts. During that time, officers discovered McDaniel had an active arrest warrant. Officers also located marijuana in the vehicle that was within immediate reach of where McDaniel was sitting. Officers learned the warrant was non-extraditable, so McDaniel was released after being issued a citation for possession of marijuana.
Watts said Owens was first to get out of the car and was soon handcuffed by officers. Owens began to struggle in the officers' grasp.
Watts said she started recording on Facebook Live because the officers did not explain to her why Owens was being detained.
"It created a highly volatile situation," Watts said. "As anybody would do when they're not aware of what's going on, they freak out and they panic."
Owens had at least one of her braids pulled out during the incident.
Officer Claypool and another officer were grappling with Owens when an officer shouts "Hey!" and begins to move toward Owens' vehicle with his gun drawn.
Claypool justified his actions on the scene, saying he didn't know what could have been inside the car.
"I didn't know if he was going to be shot, or I was going to be shot, or both of us were going to be shot," Watts said.
Watts said she can't imagine what her situation would be if she didn't start recording.
"It would be my word against the cop's word," Watts said. "Most people are going to take the cop's word."
The CPD press release did not include any information about an officer needing to pull out their gun.
Watts said she filed a complaint with CPD internal affairs about the incident.
Owens was charged with third degree assault and resisting arrest.
[Editor's Note: This headline previously read, "Video shows CPD officer pulling gun on unarmed Black man." It has since been updated.]