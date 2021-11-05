VIENNA − A Vienna couple has been arrested and charged following an alleged financial exploitation of an elderly person.
Gary and Deborah Honse were charged with the felony after allegedly exploiting a 91-year-old Vienna woman out of her generational farm. The woman had exhibited signs of dementia, according to the couple.
The farm is worth nearly $1.5 million, according to Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman.
Sheriff Heitman said the couple did not give the woman any of the compensation.
The couple also allegedly deceived the 91-year-old into signing a Quitclaim Deed by saying the paperwork was for something else entirely.
A local title company refused to file the deed and advised the couple to seek legal assistance due to the value and appearance of the transaction. Instead, the couple drew up their own documents for the transaction and used instructions found on internet, according to the sheriff.
"As a Sheriff it is always so upsetting when someone takes advantage of the elderly. I am utterly disgusted with the actions of these two. After reviewing all of evidence I do not believe it will be a hard case to prove at all and I am certain they will be held accountable for their actions," Sheriff Heitman said in a Facebook post.