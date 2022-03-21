JEFFERSON CITY - Vietnam Veterans were recognized in a special ceremony at the Disabled American Veterans Building on Monday afternoon.
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler partnered with the United States of America Vietnam Veterans Commemoration to sponsor the ceremony.
Speaking alongside Hartzler at this event were Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, and Vietnam Veteran and former prisoner of war Col. John Clark.
"It's a special day to share with all of them and recognize these very important heroes," Hartzler said.
Ashcroft echoed a similar sentiment to Hartzler.
"It's an opportunity to say thank you," Ashcroft said. "Far too many of these veterans were not thanked at the time."
Ashcroft also said the event was to honor the veterans who put their lives on the line.
The lead speaker who is a Vietnam Veteran and former prisoner of war, Col. John Clark, said it was surreal to be surrounded by fellow veterans.
"Nothing knows a vet like another veteran," Clark said.
He said when veterans like him have "played for all the marbles," it's hard not to have a great deal of respect for them.
But Clark is not just veteran. He was captured by North Vietnamese soldiers in 1967 and spent almost six years in captivity. He shared his story at Monday's recognition ceremony.
"The North Vietnamese were not particularly hospitable," Clark said. "It hurt a lot... and it was a long tour."
Toward the end of the ceremony, the Vietnam Veterans were presented with a special Vietnam Veteran lapel pin and other items to express the nation’s most sincere thanks for their service.