ASHLAND - While the Ashland Police Department is continuing its search for a missing teenager, the department has published a webpage to help collect more information.
"The page was published to allow the public to easily provide information to our officers," Sgt. Andrew Worrall, public information officer for the APD, said in an email. The webpage can be found at ashlandpd.com/emileedubes.
Emilee Dubes, 15, has been missing since Dec. 4.
The following morning, Pete and Jennifer Anders reported that Emilee was missing, and are adamant she is not a runaway.
"Nobody's seen or heard from her. We called her in as missing. It's been put out that she's just a runaway. I just want people to know... she's not just a runaway," Pete Anders, Emilee's father, said.
A community candlelight vigil was held in Ashland Wednesday designed to spread awareness about Emilee.
Family, friends and neighbors came together and cried, lit candles and spread hope that she comes home soon.
"We would love Emilee home for Christmas... We just want her home safe," Anders said.
According to APD Chief Gabe Edwards, Emilee likely cut the screen out of her bedroom window and left without parental consent or knowledge.
But this incident does not qualify for an amber alert or an endangered person advisory, according to Edwards.
As of Wednesday, the APD did not have any new information to provide.