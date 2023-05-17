COLUMBIA - The organization Fellowship of Reconciliation (FOR) will hold a vigil-protest Wednesday evening to commemorate 75 years since Israel's occupation of territories like the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
The event is set to happen from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the corners of Providence Road and Broadway.
According to a news release from FOR, May 15 marks the day when more than three-quarters of a million Palestinians were forced from or fled their ancestral homelands, leading to the creation of the modern state of Israel.
The event is one of hundreds worldwide marking the occasion, according to FOR.