COLUMBIA − Staff and residents at the Village of Bedford Walk, a senior living community in Columbia, are holding a fundraiser Wednesday to benefit Love Columbia's Over the Edge event.
Kelly Champ, the activities manager at the Village of Bedford Walk, said they hope to raise $2,500 for Love Columbia. The Village of Bedford Walk will match any funds raised during the event.
"We thought it would be really fitting," Champ said. "They've just been fantastic for our local community."
From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., members of the community can come to the Village of Bedford Walk to enjoy a free block party with live music, food trucks and entertainment.
"We are expecting about 150 people," Champ said. "[Residents] were allowed to invite their friends and family so that we could have as much support as possible."
There, they can bid for gift baskets made by Village of Bedford Walk residents. MU homecoming tickets, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra tickets and a catered lunch will also be raffled off.
Champ said the event gives residents an opportunity to connect with the local community.
"A lot of them have been donating their time and volunteering for years and years," Champ said. "And, sometimes as a senior you find that you don't have a lot of the outlets that you had... So, they've really jumped all in for this wonderful group."
Champ's residents nominated her to rappel down the Tiger Hotel during Love Columbia's Over the Edge event on Oct. 29. She said she's excited for the event and is happy to support a deserving local organization.