COLUMBIA - The FBI's Crime Data Explorer collects annual data from individual law enforcement agencies across the country, including the Columbia Police Department.
Violent crime incidents reported by CPD were up 370% from 2019 to 2020. According to the FBI, violent crime includes murder, nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
There were also four times as many murders in that same time span.
One Columbia resident KOMU 8 spoke with has concern with the trend.
"I have younger nephews in the area and want everybody to be safe," Cara Cowgill said.
Cowgill has lived in Columbia for 10 years. She said crime is becoming a more visible problem in the city.
"Now it's, you're hearing so much more about it," Cowgill said. "And it's happening more often, just especially for Columbia standards."
She believes the sharp increase in violence may be a result of the pandemic.
"I feel like with COVID, maybe everyone's going stir crazy," Cowgill said.
The Jefferson City Police Department saw a violent-crime incidents decrease nearly 17% from 2019-2020, but had the same number of homicides. Statewide, violent-crime rose 8.8% and murders increased 25.5%.
The FBI's Annual Crime Report was released this week. It revealed that nationally murders were up 30% and violent-crime incidents were up 5%.