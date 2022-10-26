COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department reported a rise in violent crimes from 2020 to 2021, but the Boone County Sheriff's Office showed a decrease of violent crimes during that same time period.
The FBI released its crime data Oct. 5th after agencies nation wide submitted reported incidents into the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).
The FBI defines violent crime in 4 categories:
- Homicide
- Rape
- Robbery
- Aggravated Assault
According to the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, CPD saw an increase of violent crime with 501 incidents and 630 offenses reported in 2021. However, the Boone County Sheriff's Office saw a drop with 88 incidents and 98 offenses reported.
"When you look back several years, like 5-10 years, you'll see where the rates of incidents have gone up and down, so we've experienced that change in the recent past," Boone County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Brian Leer, said.
"We continue doing what we do. We go out, we investigate the crimes, we go out to the calls for service, and we do a lot of proactive law enforcement in the community."
Compared with the incidents for 2021, the number of homicides in Columbia was cut in half, from 12 incidents in 2020 to 6. Robberies were down as well. However, assault had the most incidents with 303, an increase from 2020. Rapes took a startling jump with 53 more incidents reported in 2021 than in 2020.
"A lot of that can't be prevented, other than deterrence of people knowing that they are going to be arrested," Leer said. "When you look at violent crime, a lot of it is emotionally charged and motivated, or well-thought out and planned at events."
The Boone County Sheriff's Office saw the opposite when it came to its violent crime statistics. Rapes were down from 2020. There were 3 less incidents of robbery with the same number of assault incidents, but the amount of homicides increased from 1 in 2020 to 5 in 2021.
"The important thing to remember is when you're looking at stats, every single number has a life tied to it," Leer said. "It has someone, when we talk about homicides, that's somebody who is no longer with us."
Leer said the Boone County Sheriff's Office has switched its reporting program in 2020 to help. "The stats kind of show of us where we've been, but we're constantly looking forward to see how we can keep people safe," Leer said.
A step the Columbia Police Department is taking to help reduce the number of violent crimes in the city is by adopting and installing the FUSUS camera software.
FUSUS is a surveillance system that captures real-time camera feed for the police department to see during and speed up an active investigation. No cameras would be installed as the police department would ask permission from business owners to make their personal cameras part of the FUSUS system.
The Columbia Downtown Leadership Council met on Wednesday to discuss the system and ask questions to CPD before approving the system and recommending it to City Council.
CPD Chief, Geoff Jones, believes the system can help with lowering crime statistics in Columbia by, "having the right people in custody for committing the crimes is most important and having video of the person during the event is the most valuable evidence that we can have."
The FUSUS surveillance system will need to be passed by the Columbia City Council before purchasing the software.