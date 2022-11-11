COLUMBIA − The Virginia Avenue Parking Structure (VAPS) on MU's campus will temporarily close starting Dec. 24 for repairs.
The Columbia Missourian reported in September that MU was working with three different engineering firms to determine what repairs would be needed.
Repairs to the 20-year-old garage are expected to cost up to $16 million. The project includes strengthening 93 column foundations at the garage, which is expected to require demolition and excavation of structures in the ground floor, according to previous Missourian reporting.
MU said closing the garage before the spring semester will cause the least interruption to work and academics.
"VAPS is safe but will need to be closed to accommodate the upcoming work," MU said in an email Friday.
While the structure is closed, staff and faculty permit members will be temporarily relocated to other parking structures on campus, depending on where they work in relation to Hitt Street. Those who work west of Hitt Street will park in the Conley Avenue Garage, and those who work east of Hitt Street will park in the University Avenue Garage.
Students will permits will move to Parking Structure #7 (PS7); about 400 faculty and staff members with PS7 tags have been reassigned to the Tiger Avenue Parking Structure.
Vehicles that are not moved by Jan. 4 will be towed to another campus location.
Work on VAPS is expected to be completed by fall 2023.