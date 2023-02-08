COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is partnering with the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition to educate community members on naloxone, a drug used to prevent overdose deaths.
The online "Save a Life" event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and will be held on Zoom. The training will help attendees recognize signs of an opioid overdose and teach them how to administer naloxone.
Save a Life is part of a series of public events that educate community members on how to use naloxone and opens up the conversation around overdose deaths.
Attendees must register for the event before Feb. 13. More information on the event and how to register can be found here.