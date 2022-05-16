JEFFERSON CITY - Father Paul Clark will join the Helias Catholic High School community as the school’s chaplain for the 2022-23 school year.
“We’re happy to welcome Father Clark to the Helias Catholic family and looking forward to the positive presence he’ll offer our young people as we work toward our vision of building a community of saints and scholars for Christ,” Helias Catholic President John Knight said.
Clark is currently the moderator of youth and young adult ministry and the vocation director for the Diocese of Jefferson City, in addition to serving as part-time chaplain at Father Tolton Catholic High School and at St. Thomas More Newman Center Parish in Columbia.
In his new assignment, he will continue as vocation director and moderator of youth and young adult ministry, as well as the diocese’s director of seminarians.
“I’m excited to witness what God is doing in the hearts of his young people at Helias Catholic, to be part of their journey and families,” Clark said.
He has a master of divinity and master of arts in theology from Kenrick-Glennon Seminary, a degree in philosophy from Conception Seminary College and bachelor’s degrees in biology and secondary education from Benedictine College.
He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Jefferson City in 2017.
Clark will succeed current Helias Catholic chaplains Father Stephen Jones and Father Ignitius Nimwesiga.
Jones first served as Helias Catholic’s chaplain in 2012-13 before leading the school as president from 2013-2020. He then served as chaplain for another two years. He will continue in his current role as diocesan director of stewardship.
“Father Jones has given so much to Helias Catholic. His contributions, both as president and as chaplain, have strengthened our Catholic mission in countless ways,” Knight said.
Nimwesiga spent the last year serving as a part-time chaplain at Helias Catholic and an associate pastor at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Jefferson City.
“In the year he has been with us, everyone has come to love Father Iggy for his kindness, his gentleness and his deep faith,” Knight said. “We know the Father Tolton Catholic community will benefit from all he has to offer.”
These assignments from Bishop W. Shawn McKnight will be effective July 1.