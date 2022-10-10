COLUMBIA - Voluntary Action Center (VAC) will kick off Winter Warm Up, a modified version of the former Warm Up Columbia on Oct. 17. With this change, VAC says it is better able to serve the needs of individuals and families in our community.
VAC will collect clean, gently used winter hats, gloves, scarves, and socks for distribution to local neighbors. Recipients must be Boone County residents and meet VAC’s qualifications for general services
Collections will run Oct. 17 to Nov. 17. Donations of clean, gently used items can be dropped off at the VAC office on Tuesdays or Thursdays during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 pm, according to a press release.
At the moment, VAC cannot accept donations of coats or blankets. Individuals are encouraged to donate those items to the Wardrobe at 715 Park Avenue. VAC is collaborating with the Wardrobe for the distribution of coats and blankets.
For more information, please contact Olivia Banik, program coordinator, at 573-874-2273 or sw3@vacmo.org.