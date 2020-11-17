BOONE COUNTY - The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) of Boone County is seeking sponsors for their 37th annual Holiday Program.
The program matches struggling families with individuals, families, businesses and groups who wish to sponsor them during the Holiday season.
There are 300 families that still need a sponsor. Any individuals, businesses, organizations or groups wishing to sponsor a family this year should fill out a sponsorship form by clicking here, or send an email.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and sponsors not being comfortable going out, VAC has pivoted in how they will do collection of gifts and have the following suggestions:
Provide VAC with a monetary donation. VAC will then write vouchers and the family can do their own shopping. The recommended amount is $50 to $75 for gifts and $15 for food for each person.
Purchase gift certificates or gift cards at local stores and grocery stores and bring them to VAC before November 22. VAC will deliver them to the family.
Purchase the gifts and deliver them to their Holiday Distribution Center at Woodcrest Church in December along with a gift card or monetary donation for food. VAC will then write a voucher to be used at a grocery store.