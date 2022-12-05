COLUMBIA - The Voluntary Action Center is spreading holiday cheer with its 39th annual holiday program. This year, VAC is sponsoring 3,052 individuals.
“We’re supporting 1,030 families, roughly,” Ed Stansberry, VAC’s executive director, said. “We will be providing food and gifts to them for the holidays.”
Stansberry said it’s an opportunity for businesses, local churches and other community members to give back.
“We get tears of joy from our clients when they pick up,” Stansberry said. “And our sponsors get a great sense of the holiday spirit.”
People can drop off gifts through Dec. 7 at 6 pm. at Broadway Christian Church. The sponsored families will then come pick up their presents until 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Some of the VAC’s volunteers have helped with this event for years.
“I’ve done this for over 10 years,” Melissa Carr said. “To be able to help facilitate other people having as merry a Christmas as our family is just very heartwarming.”
Carr was a VAC board member for six years. She said she’s proud to come back year after year.
“The people working here - we’ve had so much fun," Carr said. “We chat and come to find out we know each other from something else, so it’s a great group of people.”
Volunteer Amanda Jacobs said her company decided to help collect donation on Monday instead of having a company Christmas party.
“The reward is absolutely worth the effort,” Jacobs said. "I wish we could be there on Christmas morning when the kids open them up and Santa Claus has been able to come.”
In the future, Stansberry said VAC hopes to serve a greater number of families.
“We’re making some moves to serve more clients,” Stansberry said. “There’s a grant opportunity to help sponsor some families that we’ll be pursuing for next year.”
A link to donate to the holiday drive can be found on its website. Community members can also drop off a check at Broadway Christian Church at 2601 W. Broadway. VAC will then use that money at one of the three local Walmarts to purchase gifts and food for those in need.