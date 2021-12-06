COLUMBIA - Beginning Monday, the Voluntary Action Center's (VAC) 38th annual Holiday program begins. From Monday until Dec. 11, individuals, churches, businesses and other organizations can drop off gifts at Woodcrest Church.
The gift collection and distribution helps over 1,070 families in need this holiday season.
"VAC's Holiday Program helps out a lot of families and individuals in our community who are really struggling. Especially, even though the pandemic, you know, is possibly coming to an end, people are still struggling a lot and this helps them provide gifts for their children for the holidays. It also helps them prepare a meal for the holiday. With food costs rising, and other items, it's really helpful for those in need," Christy Lowe, the Social Services Provider Program Coordinator for VAC, said.
To participate in the Holiday Program, people can sponsor a specific family and purchase gifts for them and also provide them with money for food. Monetary donations can also be made.
Sponsors will drop off their gifts and donations on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. VAC’s 16 partner agencies will pick up their gifts on Thursday, while the participating VAC families will pick up their gifts on Friday and Saturday.
For monetary donations, use PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=TV7EAAZRU4MXE or drop off your donation at Woodcrest Church, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd., on either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.