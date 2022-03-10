COLE COUNTY − A Russellville man is charged with three felonies in connection to three arson incidents that occurred between November 2021 and February 2022.
Joshua Gerstner, 19, is charged with three counts of knowingly burning or exploding.
According to a probable cause statement, Gerstner is a firefighter with the Russellville Volunteer Fire Department. As of Thursday, he was no longer listed as a firefighter on the department's website.
A criminal investigation began after Gerstner was found to have either been close to the scene or reported the fires himself.
Documents say Gerstner confessed to starting a barn fire in November 2021. The wooden barn, which belonged to his girlfriend's family, was destroyed. When asked why he started the fire, he said he was "mad at his mother and stress."
Gerstner also confessed to starting two grass fires in Cole County, once on Feb. 14 and another on Feb. 15. He told police that he set the fires because "he was bored."
According to online records, Gerstner's bond is set at $15,000. There are no scheduled court dates yet.