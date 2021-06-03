COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is calling for more volunteers amid seasonal shortages.
The food bank sent out a press release on Wednesday requesting for more people in the community to volunteer as concerns grow that the shortage will start to impact its vital programs.
Communication and Marketing Manager Seth Wolfmeyer said the food bank usually sees volunteer shortage every summer due to summer activities and other pressing responsibilities that people have.
However, he said this year has been like no other.
"We are really seeing times where have a significant lack of hands in our volunteer room or at the Central Pantry that's kind of harming our ability to continue to run our programs," Wolfmeyer said.
Wolfmeyer said the Food Bank and Central Pantry saw 15,000 volunteers contribute over 100,000 hours in 2019.
Within the last month, it's been averaging six volunteers at the Food Bank per shift and an average of three volunteers at Central Pantry.
The volunteer program was shut down during the pandemic and opened back up at the end of 2020.
Volunteers help with different programs and tasks, such as serving the food and boxing up food for veterans and seniors. The Food Bank serves 300 veterans and 3,000 seniors every month.
"We need hands to be able to take all this bulk food, all these pallets of items and assemble them into packages, then we can distribute to people and that they can take home," Wolfmeyer said.
Wolfmeyer said when they don't have enough volunteers, they turn to staff to help out.
"We'll have staff come down to help meet up the shortage. We'll work weird hours, we'll do whatever we can to make sure we're meeting needs," Wolfmeyer said.
Joseph Haslag, a professor in economics at the University of Missouri, said he thinks the lack of volunteerism stems from those wanting to stay safe.
"Even if they're vaccinated, they're gonna be in the age profile they are going to be most susceptible to COVID striking again," Haslag said.
"We're doing everything we can here at the food bank to make sure that the environment is as safe as possible because we want people to be able to come here, feel trusted, feel safe and be able to help their community," Wolfmeyer said.
Haslag said the volunteer shortages coincide with the current national employee shortages.
Haslag said he thinks people are worried about job security and getting laid off after over a year's worth of job insecurity throughout the pandemic.
"Economies are extraordinarily complex things made up of people working in their best interest," Haslag said.
He also said that unemployment benefits have been very kind to people, which could suggest that they aren't finding a reason to go back to work. Pandemic-related benefits are set to end on June 12.
"Labor is always a lagging indicator. So even when things are really good they got to be good for a while to work off the unemployment scenario," Haslag said.
Haslag said there are over 8 million job openings right now.
But the economy has some catching up to do before things start running similarly to pre-pandemic situations.
Before the pandemic hit, Haslag said unemployment claims had been dropping since the Great Recession to about 200,000. Now the unemployment claims are a little under 400,000.
"We haven't caught up yet. We haven't recovered to where we were projected we would've been without the pandemic. So it's going to take awhile to work that off," Haslag said.
Wolfmeyer said volunteering at the food bank is a fun team building activity as well as something you can do individually.
If anyone is interested in volunteering they should go to its website and click on the 'volunteer' button.