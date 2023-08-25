SUNRISE BEACH - Deemed the "country's largest unsanctioned charity boat race," the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout is returning to the water this weekend. The first day of racing will begin on Saturday, with more to follow on Sunday.
There were 60 racers who preregistered for the race, nearly double from last year. Out of the 60, 45 of them had already completed the paperwork and gotten their sticker to race as of early Friday afternoon.
"If [the 60 preregistered racers] is any indication of how the weekend is going to go, then we're going to be really busy," registration worker Diana Dorhauer said.
The popularity of the race has steadily increased year-by-year. In the past, thanks to the large crowd it brings, a large sum of money raised has gone to 32 different charities and eight fire departments around the lake.
"The race has benefited fire departments and rescue teams, and now we are benefitting numerous charities with hundreds of volunteers," Dorhauer said. "It's a big big event that grows every year."
On the first day, the festivities get going at 8:30 AM with opening ceremonies and a flyover. Once that concludes, the day has over seven hours of racing and entertainment.
"Effort and energy, in this heat, it's a true testament to the power that the Shootout has," Risk Manager Tony Crabtree said.
Crabtree says that it isn't just Missourians who are making the trip to the lake for the weekend.
"This has always been a great event and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger," Crabtree said. "It brings out all kinds. We get them from all over the United States, and Canada, and wherever."
Those who are interested in attending the race can head to Captain Ron's Bar and Grill, where there will be different docks to go out and watch the boats on.