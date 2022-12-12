COLUMBIA - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri (RMHC) is making progress toward moving into its new house in 2024. RMHC plans for construction on the new building to start at the end of this month or the beginning of January.
Volunteers came to the current house on Monday to bake cookies and wrap gifts to help families celebrate the last Christmas that will take place at the building on Lansing Avenue.
"I think volunteering specifically here at Ronald McDonald House is a rewarding opportunity," volunteer Jacob Garrett said. "It basically I think is an opportunity that shows that we have a great organization here in Columbia that is put here for a reason, to help kids and also families in need."
Lindsay DuCharme, director of marketing and communications for RMHC of Mid-Missouri, said they try to make the house as home-like as possible, especially around the holidays.
"So having things like homemade cookies when they come back from a long day at the hospital is just something really fun that they can look forward to," DuCharme said. "And then, we also give families presents throughout the month of December."
After the holidays, RMHC plans to move its families and administration offices to temporary sites. Families will be staying at the Drury Hotel and be shuttled to and from the hospital.
DuCharme said the organization hopes to have the new house open in spring of 2024, around the same time the new MU Women's Hospital is estimated to open.
She also said the capital campaign for the new house is still going. RMHC has raised $5 million of its $6.5 million goal for the new house.