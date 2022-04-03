COLUMBIA - Cleanup Columbia 2022 has officially begun. It's an annual city-wide effort to pick up trash and debris across town.
Volunteers can choose the location they want to clean from a list of over over 80 places that have been designated by the city.
Darcy Holtgrave volunteered for the effort on Sunday. She said she picks up trash throughout the year, and she's volunteered ever since her son got her into it.
"I've been doing it on my own ever since I kind of got the bug for picking up trash on my route to work," Holtgrave said.
Holtgrave has been cleaning up Richland road. She said wooded areas and downhill slopes end up collecting a large amount of trash.
"People throw full bags of trash out here sometimes," Holtgrave said. "It's not a very well monitored road. And it's a wooded area. So, I think they think it's fair game to dump, unfortunately."
The city provides volunteers with both gloves and trash bags. Gloves are very important because they reduce the possibility that a volunteer will be hurt picking up sharp objects. Additionally, as temperatures start to warm up volunteers could find animals in the trash they pick up.
"I think I might end up disturbing some critters while I'm out here," Holtgrave said.
Holtgrave cleans her street alone, but for people like Joshua Green, picking up trash is also a family tradition.
"We moved away for eight years. But during that eight year time, we lived in St. Louis, we still would travel once a year to Columbia to participate in Cleanup Columbia," Joshua Green said. "It's always been an important part of our contribution to this area."
Each year, the Green family brings their kids and sometimes neighbors will join them. They've brought their 14-year-old son, Micah, for nearly his whole life. This year, the family cleaned up Nifong Park.
"We have a 14-year-old that's always done it even from the beginning of when he was probably about about one or two," Joshua Green said.
Micah Green said his family works together to clean a larger area.
"We split up and do like parts of roads. But when we're all packed together we either do parks," Micah Green said.
Micah said his family has a lot of fun each year.
"We walk around the park, then we go play," Micah Green said. "Then we come back and pick up more, then we go home."
Joshua Green said his family usually takes an hour or two, and finishes with about 15 bags of trash. He said even small amounts of trash can have a big effect.
"I don't think people realize how much even the little cigarette butt can affect the community or in the environment around us," Joshua Green said.
Cleanup Columbia will continue to recruit volunteers to pick up trash in designated areas throughout April.