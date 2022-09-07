COLUMBIA - Veterans United Home Loans will host a Fly Into the 40s event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport to honor veterans and celebrate Operation September Freedom.
The event will be held on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to the public. VU is partnering with Dream Flights to take veterans on free plane rides in World War II-era Stearman bi-planes.
Advance registration will be given preference, with day-of-event walk ups accepted on a space-available business. Veterans of WWII will be given preference for the flights.
“We are very pleased to bring this event back to mid-Missouri,” Pam Swan, vice president of military relations and business development for VUHL, said. “We had a wonderful time last year, and it was so rewarding to see the joy that our Veterans got out of taking the Dream Flights and seeing all the people who came out to honor them. We’re looking forward to an even bigger and better event this year."
To sign up for the veteran flights, send an email to the VU Military Relations team at militaryrelations@veteransunited.com. Those interested are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible, due to limited space.