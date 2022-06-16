COLUMBIA - The MU News Bureau announced in a press release Thursday that W. David Arnold has been named the executive director of NextGen Precision Health initiative.
Arnold is a professor of neurology from the Ohio State University and is certified in neuromuscular medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation from the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
He earned his bachelor of science in biology from Cumberland College (now University of the Cumberlands) and his doctorate of medicine from the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
UM System President Mun Choi and Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Medicine Richard J. Barohn expressed optimism at Arnold's ability to lead the Precision Health initiative.
“NextGen Precision Health is a critical component of MizzouForward and represents the most ambitious research initiative in our university’s storied history,” Choi said. “These investments are critically important to elevate our research performance as an AAU institution. Under Dr. Arnold’s leadership, MU will transform, achieve our objectives and improve the lives of people in Missouri and beyond through precision health breakthroughs.”
“The promise of NextGen is connecting the right patient with the right treatment at the right time,” Barohn said. “To do that, we need the right leaders at the helm, and I have full confidence that Dr. David Arnold is the person to make MU a national leader in precision medicine.”