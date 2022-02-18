COLUMBIA - The Wabash Bus Station will open as a temporary overnight warming center on Friday and Saturday nights, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The city of Columbia said it will open a warming center at the station due to the National Weather Service forecasting overnight low temperatures below 25 degrees Fahrenheit.
The overnight warming center will serve as a resource for individuals unable or unwilling to access local emergency shelter services.
The city also announced that Wabash Bus Station will be open during daytime hours as a warming center Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. as part of the city's network of warming centers.
During extremely cold weather conditions, warming centers across Columbia are open to the public during normal business hours. These warming centers are:
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
Those experiencing homelessness also have access to overnight shelters, which provide sleeping accommodations and may provide meals. These include:
- Room at the Inn — visit its website for dates and locations
- Salvation Army Harbor House (for men, women and families), 602 N. Ann St.
- Rainbow House (for children/youth), 1611 Towne Dr.
- True North (for domestic violence), please call 573.875.1370
- Welcome Home (for veterans), 2120 Business Loop 70 E.
- St. Francis House (for men), 901 Range Line St. — must be vaccinated to stay overnight.
For more information about warming centers, visit the city of Columbia's website.