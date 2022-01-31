COLUMBIA — The temporary overnight warming center at the Wabash Bus Station will reopen on Tuesday night and remain open through Friday, in response to heavy snowfall forecasted this week.

The center, located at 126 N. 10th Street, is scheduled to open during winter weather and temperatures below 9 degrees Fahrenheit. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. this week, Tuesday through Friday.

According to the city of Columbia, the overnight warming center serves as a "refuge of last resort for persons unable to access local emergency shelter services."

During extremely cold weather conditions, warming centers across Columbia are open to the public during normal business hours. These warming centers are:

  • ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
  • Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
  • Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
  • Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
  • Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
  • Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
  • St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.

Those experiencing homelessness also have access to overnight shelters, which provide sleeping accommodations and may provide meals. These include:

  • Room at the Inn — visit roomattheinncomo.org for dates and locations
  • Salvation Army Harbor House (for men, women and families), 602 N. Ann St.
  • Rainbow House (for children/youth), 1611 Towne Dr.
  • True North (for domestic violence), please call 573.875.1370
  • Welcome Home (for veterans), 2120 Business Loop 70 E.
  • St. Francis House (for men), 901 Range Line St. — must be vaccinated to stay overnight.

For more information about warming centers, visit the city of Columbia's website.

