Wabash Drive construction to begin Wednesday

COLUMBIA — Contractors will begin construction to extend Wabash Drive on Wednesday.
The project will extend Wabash Drive to connect with Route B, allowing drivers to turn south onto Route B from Vandiver Drive. This is expected to alleviate issues with the complex intersection at Vandiver Drive, Oakland Gravel Road and Route B near the COLT Railroad Line.
The project will be performed in two phases. This is due to supply chain delays, according to a news release from the city of Columbia. The first phase will include construction of the pavement west of the railroad tracks. The project will be put on pause for "several weeks," followed by construction east of the tracks.
Construction is set to be completed by early summer. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use extreme caution in work zones.