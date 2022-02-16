COLUMBIA — Ahead of forecasted temperatures below 25 degrees, the city of Columbia will open the temporary overnight warming center at the Wabash Bus Station on Wednesday and Thursday nights this week.
The warming center will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights.
Wabash Bus Station will also serve as a daytime warming center starting Wednesday. It will be open from noon to 5 p.m. every Monday through Saturday. City spokesperson Sydney Olsen told the Columbia Missourian this change will help fill a gap in the hours the Turning Point shelter is open.
The city will utilize a private security company to staff the warming center. Security was previously provided by the Columbia Police Department.
The overnight warming center will serve as a resource for homeless individuals unable to access local emergency services.
During extremely cold weather conditions, warming centers across Columbia are open to the public during normal business hours. These warming centers are:
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
Those experiencing homelessness also have access to overnight shelters, which provide sleeping accommodations and may provide meals. These include:
- Room at the Inn — visit roomattheinncomo.org for dates and locations
- Salvation Army Harbor House (for men, women and families), 602 N. Ann St.
- Rainbow House (for children/youth), 1611 Towne Dr.
- True North (for domestic violence), please call 573.875.1370
- Welcome Home (for veterans), 2120 Business Loop 70 E.
- St. Francis House (for men), 901 Range Line St. — must be vaccinated to stay overnight.
For more information about warming centers, visit the city of Columbia's website.