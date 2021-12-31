COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia will open the Wabash Bus Station warming center on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day.
This comes after KOMU 8 News previously reported that the overnight center, located at 126 North Tenth Street, will be open on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Regular hours of operation are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team expects freezing rain and sleet on Saturday with a low of 7 degrees on Sunday and 9 degrees on Monday.
Sydney Olsen, the public information officer for the city of Columbia said the shelter at the Wabash Station acts as sort of a last resort compared to the other's that are available.
"There is a list of official shelters in town that the health department works to provide resources to people and help get them to those shelters and they provide an additional resource than the city is able to at the Wabash Center such as meals and other things like that," Olsen said.
"We typically try to invite those people to those particular shelters first, like Room at the Inn and St. Francis House, but if for some reason they aren't able to access those shelters, or just don't want to, Wabash serves as a location for them to still have a place to go," Olsen said.
The city opens the Wabash Bus Station overnight when the National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures below 9 degrees, according to Olsen.
"If we have extreme weather, we are always looking at the options we have available, but that's typically the standard we go by, is 9 degrees Fahrenheit," said Olsen.
"Wabash has a limit of about 13 people, and we to that knowledge I don't think have reached that capacity so we're able to meet the needs of those individuals who want to use that warming center," Olsen said.
