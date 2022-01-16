COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia will open a temporary overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station, 126 N. 10th St., in Columbia later next week.
The center will be open to the community from 7 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 19 to 6 a.m. on Thursday Jan. 20.
The city gave forecasted temperatures below 9 degrees as the reason for the additional warming center, according to a press release sent out Sunday.
City staff will continue working closely with emergency shelter providers to ensure access to overnight emergency shelters.
Other warming centers and shelters are available in mid-Missouri as well.
Columbia warming centers are open during the building's normal business hours.
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
Shelters are also available in Columbia to provide sleeping accommodations. Some include meals.
- Room at the Inn, visit roomattheinncomo.org for dates and locations
- Salvation Army Harbor House (men, women and families), 602 N. Ann St.
- Rainbow House (for children/youth), 1611 Towne Dr.
- True North (for domestic violence), please call 573.875.1370
- Welcome Home (for veterans), 2120 Business Loop 70 E.
- St. Francis House (for men), 901 Range Line St. - must be vaccinated to stay overnight