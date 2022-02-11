COLUMBIA- The city of Columbia will open the temporary overnight warming center at the Wasbash Bus Station on the nights of Friday, Feb. 11, Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13.
The center will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The temporary opening is in response to the National Weather Service forecasting overnight low temperatures of 17 degrees Fahrenheit.
The overnight warming center will serve as a resource for individuals unable to access local emergency services.
City staff will continue working closely with emergency shelter providers to ensure access to overnight emergency shelters for individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness.
Columbia's warming centers include:
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.