COLUMBIA — As temperatures are forecasted to drop below 25 degrees Fahrenheit, the city of Columbia will open the temporary overnight warming center at the Wabash Bus Station on Monday night.
The overnight warming center will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. at 126 N Tenth Street. It serves as a resource for individuals unable to access local emergency shelter services.
The bus station will also be open each week as a daytime warming center from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This is subject to change if there are not enough staff.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services coordinates a network of warming and cooling centers in the community during extreme temperatures. During extremely cold conditions, several warming centers are available to the public during normal business hours. These warming centers include:
- Activity and Recreation Center (ARC), 1701 W. Ash Street
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut Street
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley Street
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash Street
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann Street
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line Street
- Wabash Bus Station, 126 N. 10th Street.
The city of Columbia contracts the following shelters to provide emergency services:
- Room at the Inn — visit roomattheinncomo.org for dates and locations.
- Salvation Army Harbor House (for men, women and families), 602 N. Ann Street
- True North (for domestic violence), call 573-875-1370
- Turning Point (day shelter — open from 7 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday), 702 Wilkes Boulevard.
Additional emergency shelters in Columbia include:
- Welcome Home (for veterans), 2120 E Business Loop 70
- St. Francis House (for men), 901 Range Line Street — must be vaccinated to stay overnight.
- Rainbow House (for children/youth), 1611 Towne Drive
- Flourish (for youth), call 573-615-6135.
For more information about warming centers, visit the city of Columbia's website.