COLUMBIA − The Columbia Job Center will bring back its Walk-In Wednesdays hiring event this month.
The next hiring event will be on March 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the library, located at 100 West Broadway.
The Walk-In Wednesdays hiring event is an opportunity for job seekers to connect with local employers and explore job opportunities.
Sundi Jo Graham, the communications coordinator for the Columbia Job Center, said this is a great way to network with others in the community.
"We're thrilled to have so many great employers participating in our Walk-In Wednesdays hiring event," Graham said. "This is a great opportunity for job seekers to connect with potential employers and explore new job opportunities in the area."
Several employers from various industries, including government, retail, hospitality, and manufacturing, will be present to offer on-the-spot interviews to job seekers.
Employers attending the event include Imko Workforce Solutions, Columbia Landcare, Once Upon A Child, MU-Campus Dining, EduStaff, Central Missouri Community Action, Department of Corrections - Boonville & Moberly, SER Jobs For Progress National, Boone County Government, and the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
Individuals can pre-register for the event at cwdregion.com/wiw.