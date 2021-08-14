COLUMBIA — Over 100 residents put on their tennis shoes to walk around Cosmo-Bethel Park at the Walk to Defeat ALS Columbia on Saturday morning.
With Donations, the event raised $105,000 for ALS research.
One organization, Team Tiger, received $65,000 for research.
The organization is in honor of Tiger John Cleek's who was diagnosed with ALS back in June 2020.
"The doctor said, 'all indications are that you have ALS,'" Tiger said.
HAPPENING TODAY: I’m at the Walk to Defeat ALS at Cosmo-Bethel Park. Several different organizations and many families are attending today’s event to raise awareness about ALS. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YK2NCA347K— Alex Fulton (@byalexfulton) August 14, 2021
Tiger is currently involved in a clinical research trial at MU Health Care. The hospital is one of only three in Missouri that is administering the trial.
"The earlier we can diagnose it, the sooner we can treat it with some of the treatments that are available," Tiger's doctor Dr. Richard Barohn said.
Many of Tiger's family and friends were in attendance at Saturday's event. Everyone we spoke to at the event noted Tiger's contributions to the community.
"He's been such a wonderful inspiration to a lot of people in this community," Tim Vargesko, family friend of Tiger, said.
Even after Saturday's event, Tiger will keep on fighting ALS — one step at a time.
"I'm a strong Christian and because of that I know my life is in God's hands," Tiger said. "I'm not afraid."